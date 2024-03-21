Seattle man guilty of indecent exposure from 2020 flight to Charlotte: DOJ

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Federal officials say a Seattle man who repeatedly exposed himself on a 2020 flight to Charlotte was found guilty Wednesday.

A federal judge found 46-year-old Evan Thomas Carter guilty of indecent exposure on an aircraft following a bench trial yesterday.

According to filed court documents and court proceedings, on August 27, 2020, Carter was traveling on American Airlines Flight 560 from Seattle to Charlotte. Trial evidence established that, throughout the flight, Carter exposed his genitalia to the passengers seated in his row and was rubbing himself. Trial evidence showed that Carter would hide his genitalia when people walked down the aisle and was exposed for at least 20 minutes until airline staff moved passengers in his row.

Officials say C​​​​arter faced one count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, a misdemeanor offense punishable by no more than 90 days in prison and a $500 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

The FBI investigated the case with help from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

