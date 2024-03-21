Seattle man found with 50lbs of counterfeit pills near Coalinga, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man from Seattle was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of drugs for sale after a traffic stop near Coalinga, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 at Highway 33, near Coalinga.

Investigators say during contact with the driver, Miguel Romero Reyes, the deputy discovered he was transporting drugs.

25-year-old Miguel Romero Reyes (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say narcotics detectives assigned to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) arrested Reyes – who was from Seattle.

A search revealed 50 pounds of counterfeit M30 pills, which deputies say contain Fentanyl. The 200,000 pills seized have an estimated street value of $600,000, according to officials.

Officials say one pill could be deadly if ingested. All of the fake pills share similarities in appearance: blue in color, have a capital ‘M’ surrounded by a square on one side, the other side has the number ‘30’ with a horizontal line directly below it.

Pictures of the pills (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say if you come across these pills, they should not be touched or ingested and to leave them in a secure place and make a report to law enforcement immediately.

Reyes has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale. His bail is set at $200,000.

