Seattle father charged with first-degree murder in death of his 8-month-old son

35-year-old Dion Lamont Montgomery was charged Monday in King County Superior Court for allegedly fatally shooting his 9-month-old son last Wednesday, while the child slept.

The shooting happened inside an apartment in the 3000 block of 21st Avenue West in Seattle’s Magnolia Neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m.

According to court documents Montgomery’s wife heard the shot from another room and Montgomery told her it was a blank before leaving the apartment.

His wife then checked on their baby and discovered the child had been shot. Medics pronounced the 8-month-old dead at the scene.

Montgomery also faces two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly shooting at two people after the murder.

Witnesses say around 4-5 shots were fired at two people near 22nd Avenue West and Thorndyke Avenue West, around two blocks from Montgomery’s apartment. No one was hurt.

Police eventually found Montgomery just a few blocks from the second shooting scene. He admitted to police he had used PCP and blamed demons for his actions.

Montgomery is a convicted felon and was also charged today with unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.

Montgomery is in the King County Jail on $5 million dollars bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23.