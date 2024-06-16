Seattle detectives investigate South End homicide

Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was found shot in a stairwell in the Mount Baker neighborhood early this morning.

A 911 caller alerted police to the shooting in the 3600 block of 34th Avenue South at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 16.

KIRO 7 spoke to residents of the apartment complex that the shooting likely happened in, and they say they heard the shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the 22-year-old man alive but seriously injured. Despite aid from officers and the Seattle Fire Department, the man later died at Harborview Medical Center.

SPD homicide detectives are looking into what led to the shooting and working on finding a suspect.

According to Detective Brian Pritchard, there was an altercation that occurred before the shooting, but detectives couldn’t share any more information about the circumstances as the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.