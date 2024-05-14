Seattle chef fatally stabbed at Capitol Hill light rail station, suspect arrested: Police

A beloved Washington State chef was fatally stabbed at a train station over the weekend, according to reports.

Seattle police said the 37-year-old victim was attacked at the Capitol Hill light rail station on Saturday. When officers got to the scene just before 6 p.m., they discovered a man in critical condition "suffering from multiple stab wounds."

The attacker, later identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the area. Responders provided aid to the victim and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A witness told KING 5 that multiple people targeted the victim.

"They kept attacking him," the witness recalled. "He was defending himself and he got pushed into the rails and they kept him from getting up by punching him. At least two of them were punching him, keeping him on the rails."

The U.S. Marshals task force arrested a suspect in Eatonville. He is behind bars "for investigation of murder," police said.

The victim is reportedly Seattle's beloved 'Chef Corey'

The identify of the victim has not been released by authorities. But according to KIRO 7, the victim is "Chef Corey," a sous chef at Harry's Fine Foods. His friend described him as an "amazing individual."

"He showed incredible tenacity," the man said during an interview with the news station. "And his skills as a chef was, you know, absolutely incredible. I think about his food all of the time."

The restaurant's owners, Julian Hagood and Jake Santelli, also shared a statement with local news: "We have closed our doors to allow ample time to process, grieve, and remember our dear friend and chef—a valued teammate and devoted individual who infused his passion into each and every dish he crafted."

They offered condolences to his family for the "unimaginable experience" and requested privacy for their staff.

Security at Capitol Hill station under scrutiny

According to reports, Sound Transit, the city's public transit service, increased security at the Capitol Hill station as an extension of its $250 million commitment to security-related measures.

Speaking to KING 5, the witness criticized the city, adding that the incident should have never happened.

"The city has failed him. "They might as well have murdered him themselves," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seattle chef dies in Capitol Hill light rail station stabbing: Police