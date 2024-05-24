Seatbelt checkpoint to be held in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A seatbelt checkpoint will be held in McDowell County on May 24, 2024.

The checkpoint will be held by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, and will be from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024 to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Route 52/Route 103 Intersection, also referred to as Coney Island.

Route 161 (Elkhorn Mountain) and Route 7 (Davy Roderfield Road) are available alternate routes for the checkpoint.

