Seat in Ohio House District 77 sought by five Wayne County Republicans in Tuesday primary

Five Republican candidates are competing in Tuesday's primary election to fill the seat held by Scott Wiggam as state representative for Ohio's 77th District.

Only one Democrat, Mark Gooch, is running for the position.

The five Republican candidates are William Albright, Meredith Craig, Dennis Finley, Frank Grande, and Joshua Hlavaty.

Albright is one of the candidates who expressed concern about Ohio's fiscal status.

"The two most pressing issues facing our community (are) the rise in property taxes and the lack of affordable housing," said Albright, who earned a degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration.

He serves on the executive board of the Wayne County Humane Society and the Wayne County Republican Party.

Albright: Eliminate income tax, up homestead exemption

Citing a significant increase in property taxes in the past year because of state-mandated funding formulas and an overall increase in property values, Albright said he would, as a state representative, promote eliminating the income tax, increasing the homestead tax exemption for seniors and increasing the home occupancy tax, "leading to an overall deduction in expenses for the average Wayne Countian."

Albright is also interested in housing, including "incentivi(zing) workforce housing, multi-use units and multi-unit housing options."

He additionally will promote revitalizing existing buildings and using historic tax credits to renovate older homes.

He said his public policy experience will "reduce the polarization and petty politics within the legislative process," while his background as a combat veteran and military leader, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will help him to bring together diverse groups of people from different backgrounds.

Craig: Lack of leadership prevents moving forward

Lack of leadership in the Statehouse was addressed by Craig, who said it "has caused a stalemate, preventing meaningful legislation to pass."

One of the reasons she decided to run is issues impacting Wayne County cannot be solved unless legislators work together.

In traveling the county for the last year, Craig said the top two issues she has heard about are "the rising property taxes and balancing the growth of manufacturing and housing while preserving our farmland."

Craig would like to examine the state budget to help provide tax relief and, among other proposals, expand the homestead exemption to keep seniors from being forced out of their homes.

Craig said a critical concern is "to continue the new beginner farm tax credit to incentivize our younger generation to continue to farm," in addition to investing in 4-H and county fair programs, in which she was involved as a youth.

City growth must be "sensible," said Craig, who wants to look at tax incentives for repurposing land used previously.

Craig has experience in the Statehouse, including a legislative fellowship and the opportunity to work for former State Representative Ron Amstutz when he served as speaker pro tempore.

She is the director of healthcare policy for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

"I love Wayne County; there is no better place to live," she said. "I want to do all I can to support our agricultural heritage, our working families, and our Christian values."

Finley: Business isn't getting done

Leadership issues are also on the mind of Finley, who will pursue as a priority in the Statehouse "the ability to work together and build consensus."

"Right now there is so much tension and division in Columbus, preventing them from doing the people's business," Finley said.

One of the first items on Finley's agenda is "trying to find people to work together," he said, noting one of the issues he will pursue is addressing the budget.

"So many people have crossed the border," he said, putting added "stresses and strains" on the federal budget, which in turn negatively impacts the state budget, particularly in the areas of Medicaid and education.

"We're going to have to start looking at spending," said Finley, who taught career tech education for 30 years and has a master's degree in education.

He pointed out mandates connected with the former No Child Left Behind legislation resulted in the need for school districts to purchase new textbooks and new tests.

"Special interest groups have infiltrated state government," he said, "and are making money on the backs of taxpayers."

"I have not taken a penny for the campaign. I don't want to find myself beholden to an individual (or group)," Finley said. "I am going to treat everyone the same."

His political experience includes having served as mayor of Dalton.

Grande: Address taxes, project farmland

Grande cited as his priority lowering real property taxes.

"(They are) too onerous on people starting out or people starting to retire," Grande said.

Grande wants to protect Ohio farmland and advocates restricting or limiting foreign ownership.

Several states, including Arkansas and Iowa, already have related laws, he said.

Grande said one of his contributions as a state representative is being the only candidate who is a lawyer, having earned his law degree and legal master's degree from the University of Akron School of Law, Doctor of Laws. He said being a lawyer in the Statehouse is as important as having a surgeon perform an operation.

"I haven't taken any money from corporations or corrupt career politicians," Grande said, also emphasizing his roots in Wayne County, where he supports its agriculture, industry and small businesses.

"I swear to God I will do what's right by the people of this county," Grande said.

Hlavaty: Put 'circuit breaker' on tax issue

Hlavaty is integrally tied to Wayne County with his family's 200-year-old history of residing in and being involved in every facet of the community over the years.

Asked to identify the biggest problem on the state level, he said it's the "pretty big percentage jump" in property taxes, from 30-50% in some cases.

"It's the question I hear most about when I knock on doors," Hlavaty said. "The biggest solution I'm proposing is a piece of tax policy" called a circuit breaker, which "controls and cross-references" the amount to be paid with income and adjusts it downward if the homeowner is "making too little to pay that amount."

It would mean people are "not going to be taxed out of their homes."

So far this is not on any legislative agenda, as far as Hlavaty is aware.

"I would say that is priority No. 1 for me," he said, adding another role he thinks the state representative for Wayne County should play is a unifier.

"There is a little bit more to the job (than talked about)," he said, describing an additional responsibility as "being the voice of reason, or the adult in the room."

The state representative is the person in the best position to get people serving in government roles across the county "on the same page... to build bridges and bring people together...."

"I'm only as good as my weakest link," Hlavaty said. As a state representative, "I would see myself as a liaison for the whole county," he said.

A farmer and business owner, Hlavaty describes himself as a Christian, a collegiate athlete and a public servant. He said his initial interest in politics was motivated by his parents' commitment to protecting the unborn.

Similarly, background information on the candidates shows Craig and Albright are also pro-life. Finley promoted family values; and Grande, family, God and the Constitution.

Craig, Albright, Grande and Hlavaty have a farm heritage, and Finley calls agriculture a strength for Wayne County.

Craig, Albright and Hlavaty promote school choice, and Finley suggests changes to be made in the educational system.

Craig, Albright, Finley and Hlavaty talk about reverence for first responders, the military and law enforcement.

Grande stands for family, God and the Constitution and not wasting taxpayers' money on things not wanted or needed.

