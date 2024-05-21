Seat belt emphasis patrols statewide through June 2

May 21—OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol is conducting emphasis patrols for seat belt use through June 2. It's part of the annual seat belt enforcement campaign sponsored by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

"Patrols are active across the state to monitor for drivers who are not wearing their seat belts or who do not have child passengers in the correct car seat," a WTSC press release said.

Washington has a high rate of compliance with seat belt laws.

"(But) the number of fatalities and serious injuries involving people not wearing seat belts has increased to the highest number since before 2010," the release said.

The WTSC is asking parents and guardians to ensure children are secured safely. Washington law requires children up to 13 years of age to ride in the back seat when practical. A child should remain in each stage of the car seat or seat belt until they reach the maximum height and weight for that system, the press release said.