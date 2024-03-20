Seasons change and so does the risk of outdoor fire: NWS issues red flag warning

PETERSBURG – The National Weather Service has upgraded the severity of weather-induced fire hazards for Wednesday from a watch to a warning as the area officially welcomes a change of seasons.

Late Tuesday night, the NWS office in Wakefield issued a “red flag warning” for the same region for which it previously had issued a “fire weather watch.” That watch has been cancelled in lieu of the new warning.

A red flag warning means “critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now.... or will shortly,” NWS said in a statement on its website. Even though it was issued Tuesday night, the warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continues until 8 p.m.

The warning zone stretches from Fredericksburg and Charlottesville southward to the Virginia-North Carolina state line and encompasses all of the Tri-City area.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” NWS said.

The average humidity level for the Petersburg area at this time of year is around 60%. Wednesday’s level is expected to be far lower than that, at around 25%, NWS said.

Couple that with the winds that are expected to gust up to 40 mph, and the risk of a quickly spreading outdoor fire goes way up.

During the day, NWS was advising citizens to not do anything outside that could spark a fire, such as operating heated machinery or smoking.

Wednesday’s forecast is sunny skies with a high temperature around 70.

The next chance of rain for us is Friday and Saturday, but NWS said that was 50-50 at best.

The red flag warning comes on the official first day of Spring. The seasons officially changed at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Weather service upgrades outdoor fire risk from watch to warning