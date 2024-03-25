Seasonal snowcones are coming back to historic Sacramento dessert shop. What’s on the menu?

A Sacramento favorite returns next month — signaling the return of warm weather and sticky fingers.

Osaka-Ya Wagashi at 2215 10th St., in Southside Park, will open its seasonal snowcone window on April 1 with popular flavors like tiger’s blood, watermelon and blue raspberry.

Osaka-Ya is one of the oldest remnants of Sacramento’s Japantown, established over 100 years ago and operating under its current managers for the past 60 years, according to assistant confectioner Owen Freiwald.

The small Japanese storefront in Southside Park sells homemade manju and mochi, sweet cakes made with rice and wheat flour and filled with bean paste, but it’s probably most well-known for its seasonal snowcones.

Etsuko Dote rings up a sale of an assortment of manju and mochi purchased by Alan Nakagawa, center,and his parents Mary and Fred, at Osaka-Ya Tuesday September 10, 2013 in Sacramento, Calif.

When the weather heats up, the family business opens its cash-only shaved ice operation. Inside, workers juggle orders of massive snowcones, ice cream, freezes, floats and fruit shakes.

It’s typical to see crowds surrounding the window during the summertime, waiting for their dessert to be called.

Customers line up to purchase shaved ice at Osaka-Ya Saturday September 14, 2013 in Sacramento, Calif.

What’s available at Osaka-Ya’s snowcone window in Sacramento?

Standard shaved ice is priced at $4.50 to $9, depending on the size.

Kintoki, shaved ice with sweet red beans, is slightly more expensive at $7 to $8.50.

Laila Lam, 4, enjoys shaved ice with her godmother, Cheyser Ebanez, at Osaka-Ya in Sacramento in 2017.

Snowcone flavors include:

Bubblegum

Cherry

Grape

Lemon

Lime

Watermelon

Sour apple

Pink lemonade

Blue raspberry

Orange

Punch

Strawberry

Root beer

Pineapple

Tiger’s blood

Mango

Extra syrup, ice cream, mochi, condensed milk and matcha powder can be added to snowcones for an additional fee.

Bubble gum-flavored snowcones with condensed milk is a very popular combination, Freiwald said.

Also on the menu:

Gunther’s fruit freeze - $5.50 to $7.50 (orange, pineapple, raspberry, guava, mango, strawberry, lime)

Root beer float - $6.50

Coffee float - $7.50

Mocha freeze - $7.50

Fruit Shakes - $8 (pineapple, orange, mango, lime, strawberry)

Ice cream - $4.75 to $7 (chocolate, green tea, strawberry, vanilla, taro)

Only bills $20 and under are accepted at the window, Freiwald said.

A couple of tips to remember: Customers are limited to one flavor per snowcone and the window is a cash only operation.

When will Oskaka-Ya’s snowcone window open in Sacramento?

The snowcone operation opens on April 1 and closes on Oct. 31.

The window operates seven days a week. Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Sunday.

Oskaka-Ya in Sacramento is hiring

Osaka-Ya is looking for seasonal snowcone workers and permanent employees.

“We’re looking for a jack of all trades,” he said, adding that people are typically asked to work at the shop for a couple of weeks during a trial run.

“If the owner likes them, they’ll give them more duties and more hours.”

Pay is roughly $16 an hour, Freiwald said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.