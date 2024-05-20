New seasonal outlook shows a hot summer likely in Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The next few days are going to be some of the hottest we have had so far in 2024, and summer has not started yet.

As the new season approaches, NOAA has released the Seasonal Temperature Outlook for June, July, and August. The Climate Prediction Center has predicted the entire continental U.S. is likely to have above-average heat this summer.

Tennessee and Southern Kentucky fall under the 40-50% chance for above-average temperatures. This outlook doesn’t just mean sweltering days, but overall heat which includes humidity. Overnight temperatures will drop, but with humidity staying high, the heat could be unbearable for extended periods of time.

The hottest day in Nashville was 109 degrees in 2012. This happened with drought conditions. After plenty of rain so far this year, drought conditions are not present to start the summer, but it increases humidity.

Sam Herron, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Nashville, explained how temperatures could vary this summer depending on humidity. “Early in the summer I don’t think we’re going to be hitting like a lot of record high temperatures, it’s mostly going to be that combination of heat and humidity. As we get on into the summer, conditions tend to get drier especially as we get into August and September and that’s when we could start seeing those daytime highs, you know, getting really high again.”

Another factor, El Nino is ending and La Nina is about to start. That means days could be even hotter by the end of summer and the start of fall. That also means hurricane season could be more intense with warmer ocean surface temperatures.

