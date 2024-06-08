Seaside weighs whether to relocate Avenue S homeless camp

SEASIDE — The city’s designated homeless camp may be relocating again.

At a work session in May, city councilors broached the idea of moving the homeless camp from Avenue S to the area behind the city’s public works building, which can be accessed off Avenue V.

Last November, the city moved the homeless camp to Avenue S from its initial location at Mill Ponds due to flooding that placed people at risk.

Over the past several months, neighbors living near the Avenue S encampment have repeatedly spoken out about the negative effects on the neighborhood.

Dave Koller, who owns a self-storage facility near the homeless camp, described multiple incidents of theft, vandalism, drug overdoses and conflicts on his property.

“It’s common to have a vehicle parked on the property, dealing drugs,” he said. “I called the police and said, ‘Hey, you know, I got this vehicle on my property.’ And they don’t like to come out to deal with vehicles on private property, but I told them, ‘Look, it’s not safe for me to go interact with these people.’

“And after the cops came out and got the guy to move the vehicle, they said it was a good thing that I didn’t interact with him. And how does that make me feel? I’ve lived in Seaside for nearly 30 years.”

Seaside, like many cities in Oregon, designated a place for homeless camping in response to federal court rulings and state law. Homeless people can camp on public property when adequate shelter beds are not available, but local governments can set reasonable restrictions. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a case out of Grants Pass that could clarify how far local governments can go to penalize homeless camping.

Neighborhood concerns about Avenue S prompted a new discussion among city officials about the possibility of relocating the homeless camp.

In a letter submitted to the City Council, City Councilor Seth Morrisey said the city should begin considering a new location. He suggested the area behind the public works building, as it is removed from residential neighborhoods and provides easy access from U.S. Highway 101.

The location, which is owned by the city, would be in close proximity to city staff managing the homeless camp.

“This is a challenging issue,” Morrisey told The Astorian. “But it’s our responsibility as City Council to do all we can to mitigate the negative effects on our community. While the location is not perfect, this is the best option we have currently to comply with state mandates.”

Morrisey said that whatever process the city decides to move forward with must include public notice and public input. Several Avenue S neighbors complained the city failed to do sufficient outreach when their neighborhood was designated for the homeless camp.

Morrisey also said the city should pursue the strictest possible enforcement of local ordinances and state laws instead of being lenient toward homeless campers.

In an email to The Astorian, Jeff Flory, the city’s community development director, said city staff continues to explore any location brought to their attention, with the goal of the homeless camp having the least impact on neighboring residences and businesses.

“This area of the public works yard has few direct neighbors as it is bordered by a small RV park and the Mill Ponds with our building to the north,” he said.

Flory added that any proposed location must be reasonably close to services such as grocery stores, medical facilities and outreach efforts like Helping Hands.

“Unfortunately, Seaside is very constrained on where to locate a designated area as a lot of our land is sensitive wetlands, public parks that are used by the community as well as visitors, within residential neighborhoods, or areas that flood during the winter storms,” he said.

Jorjett Strumme, whose family has owned a house on Avenue S since 1975, said the constant stress of having the homeless camp nearby has been overwhelming.

“It sounds like there will be a lot of improvements at the new location,” she said. “But again, if the state is going to mandate this, they should provide a big place in Salem or something for these people to live because dumping this on the city of Seaside and the citizens of Seaside was not fair. It’s wrong.”