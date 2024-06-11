Seaside Heights man pleads guilty to manslaughter, says racial slur led to fatal punch

TOMS RIVER - A Seaside Heights man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, admitting he inflicted what turned out to be a fatal punch on a 70-year-old man when the victim called him by a racial slur.

Anthony Collins, 41, made the admission to Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, telling the judge the fatal altercation occurred Sept. 18 as he was leaving Babe's Corner Store on Sumner Avenue in Seaside Heights.

Collins said he walked out of the store and was approached by a man on a bicycle who called him a racial slur, according to defense attorney Terrance Turnbach.

Collins admitted that as a result of the derogatory remark, he punched the man once in the face, causing him to fall and strike his head on the curb, Turnbach said. Collins acknowledged that the victim died Oct. 1 as result of the assault.

The victim was referred to in court by the initials R.M., but he has previously been identified by authorities as 70-year-old Robert May of Seaside Heights.

Under a plea bargain, prosecutors will recommend Collins be sentenced to three years in prison, with a requirement that he serve 85 percent of the term before he can be considered for release on parole, under the state's No Early Release Act, according to Turnbach and Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, but Collins could have faced double that because he has a lengthy criminal record that includes some violent offenses.

“Certain proof problems in this case resulted in the state entering into a plea agreement with a recommended sentence that is below the normal sentencing range for manslaughter,'' Billhimer said. "The victim’s family recognizes and understands those issues and is in support of this resolution. I commend them for their compassionate and forgiving nature.''

Collins has been held without bail at the Ocean County Jail since turning himself in on Oct. 15.

Ryan scheduled Collins' sentencing for Aug. 9.

"Mr. Collins has accepted responsibility for his conduct on Sept. 18, 2023,'' Turnbach said. "He is eager to complete his period of incarceration and return to his children, his fiance and his work.''

Turnbach argued at Collins' detention hearing last year that his client was defending his family when he punched May. He said May rode his bicycle into Collins' fiance, striking her with it, before directing a racial slur at Collins. Turnbach claimed at the detention hearing that May for months had been harassing Collins' children with racist remarks.

An assistant Ocean County prosecutor, argued at the same hearing that Collins left the victim unconscious on the sidewalk, bleeding from the mouth and head.

Those details were not mentioned at Collins' plea hearing.

May was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians, but he declined further treatment. Later that day, he was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, after his roommate reported he was incoherent. May was eventually transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick and placed on a ventilator in the shock trauma unit, under sedation, until he succumbed.

An autopsy determined May's cause of death was blunt force injury resulting from an assault that caused him to fall of his bicycle, according to a police document.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Anthony Collins, charged with manslaughter in the death of 70-year-old Robert May in Seaside Heights, appears remotely for his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Toms River Thursday, October 19, 2023. The hearing was postponed to the following week.

