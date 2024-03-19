Seaside ‘fortress’ is a ‘symphony of glass and steel’ — and is for sale in California

When is a home not just a shelter, but a living, breathing, work of art? When it’s the vision of a contemporary architect whose work is closer to music notes in a cool breeze rather than just nails and glass.

This particular 8,206-square-foot home falls into that latter category, and is listed for $57.5 million in Malibu, California.

“Indulge in the extraordinary with this unparalleled multi-generational compound along the Southern California coastline,” the listing on Compass says.

“A true masterpiece by renowned architect Edward R. Niles, this iconic residence, featured in GA Houses Project 2005, is a rare gem in the realm of global architectural wonders. A symphony of glass and steel, it stands as one of the most spectacular homes in Southern California, rivaling the allure of world-class contemporary art museums.”

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom “fortress,” as it’s referred to, has bounced around the market since March 2023 and has since dropped from $68.8 million.

While the residence’s walls and unique build are certainly awe-worthy, it plays second fiddle to the decor, which revolves around the number eight.

“No other home has integrated feng shui on such a large scale from the time of inception to the final execution,” listing agent Madison Hildebrand said in a news release.

“The property offers the unaltered original design by renowned designer Ed Niles. The seller and the designer were very intentional with feng-shui and the number eight leading design.”

Other features include:

Home theater

Music room

Japanese soaking tub

Outdoor fire pit

And the views alone are worth it.

“In Malibu we value properties on the beach and this property has a generous 75 ft of beach frontage,” Hildebrand said. “You’re not on a bluff and you can literally walk out on your lawn right onto the beach with great tidepools and beautiful sunset views.”

