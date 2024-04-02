Seashore State Park access limited as DNREC adds sand, removes debris after dune breach

Beach access at Delaware Seashore State Park will be temporarily limited as the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control continues work in response to the March 26 dune breach that flooded Route 1.

The refortified dune has held so far, according to a DNREC spokesperson, and some sandbars have also been recovered with the tide.

DNREC has been adding sand to the north side of the Indian River Inlet since the dune initially breached, and a spokesperson said the refortified dune has held so far. Some sandbars have also returned with the tide.

DNREC is continuing to receive sand for the dune, and said they will add it once they're able to remove the large marine debris that washed up when the dune breached.

Sand has been added to the dune at Delaware Seashore State Park, on the north side of the Indian River Inlet, seen here March 29, 2024. The ocean breached the dune Tuesday, March 26, causing Route 1 to flood and officials to close the road.

Rusted metal and rebar has already been found in the sand, according to DNREC, and a volunteer cleanup will be organized to remove smaller debris once the larger pieces have been removed by DNREC.

MORE: Beach erosion at Delaware Seashore State Park after ocean breaches dune

A DNREC spokesperson said a contractor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also preparing to work on the jetty in the northside inlet area, and has started placing fences to block off the area. Both DNREC and the contractor will be using heavy equipment, and certain stretches of the beach will not be accessible from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Seashore State Park repairs post-dune breach to limit hours