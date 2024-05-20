Searcy police looking for black bear seen in town

SEARCY, Ark. – There’s a bear on the loose and Searcy police are searching everywhere for it.

According to a Facebook post by the Searcy Police Department, a black bear has been spotted near the bike trails off of North Main Street.

Police say that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has been made aware of the bear.

Officers are asking people in the community that if they see the bear do not approach and call 501-268-3531 to alert them of the bear’s location.

