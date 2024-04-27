Searchlight wins 11 awards, including Outstanding Young Journalist for Huber

Makenzie Huber, reporter for South Dakota Searchlight, addresses the crowd April 26, 2024, at the South Dakota NewsMedia Association convention in Huron while accepting the 2023 Outstanding Young Journalist award from the association's executive director, David Bordewyk. (Seth Tupper/South Dakota Searchlight)

South Dakota Searchlight won 11 awards in its division of the South Dakota NewsMedia Association’s 2023 Better News Media Contest, including the Outstanding Young Journalist award for Makenzie Huber.

Awards were presented Friday in Huron during the association’s 141st annual convention. The association, based in Brookings, represents more than 100 members from newspapers and digital news outlets in South Dakota.

The Outstanding Young Journalist award honors the work of journalists under the age of 30. It’s chosen from nominations by supervisors and portfolios of the nominees’ work.

The other awards earned by Searchlight were:

Searchlight competed in the division for news outlets that publish multiple days per week. The top newspaper awards in the division went to the Rapid City Journal, which won the General Excellence award, and the Mitchell Republic, which won the Sweepstakes award (honoring the newspaper that garners the most points for awards in all categories).

In the weekly divisions, the Outstanding Young Journalist award went to Emelia Enquist, a journalist for the Grant County Review in Milbank. The Hamlin County Republican, in Castlewood, won the General Excellence and Sweepstakes awards for weeklies with circulations under 1,300 copies. In the division for weeklies with circulation greater than 1,300, the Fall River County Herald Star, of Hot Springs, was the General Excellence winner, and the Brandon Valley Journal was the Sweepstakes winner.

Members of the Wyoming Press Association judged the contest entries. A complete list of results is available at www.sdna.com.

