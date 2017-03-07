Searching for Richard Simmons: Podcast Trying to Unlock Mystery of Fitness Guru's Wherabouts

A shocking new allegation made by a podcast is claiming Richard Simmons a prisoner in his own home.

Missing Richard Simmons is the No. 1 podcast in America and is produced by the exercise guru’s close friend, TV producer Dan Taberski.

It has been 1,000 days and counting since Simmons was last seen in public, and three years since he walked away from his life as America’s most outrageous work-out guru.

In that time, he's apparently shut himself away in his Hollywood mansion.

His last public appearance was an interview with CNN shortly before New Year’s 2014.

Since then, Simmons has cut off ties with all his old friends. He also closed his workout studio.

One friend, Mauro Oliveira claims he is being controlled by his longtime housekeeper, Teresa Reveles.

In episode three of the podcast, Olivera said: “She realized I was in the house. She starts screaming like a witch. 'No, no, no. Get out, get out, get out, get out. I don't want him here. Richard looked at me and said, 'You gotta go.' I said, ‘Really? Is she controlling your life now?" and he said: 'Yes.'"

When Inside Edition caught up with the housekeeper in June 2016, she didn't have much to say.

The last time the public heard Simmons’ voice was last June when he called into the Today show. He denied he was being held against his will.

"For all the people that are worrying about me I want to tell them that I love them with my whole heart and soul and that not to worry. Richard's fine," he said.

In response to the podcast, Simmons' publicist has issued a statement to reassure his fans saying that despite his absence from public life, he is not being held against his will, and he's doing just fine.

