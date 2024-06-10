Searching for missing Hopkins boy, 4, enters second day

Hopkins police are asking for more volunteers Monday to help search for a 4-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Waeys Mohamed was last seen near Blake Road North and Second Street Northeast in Hopkins. Police requested that anyone who lives or has a business in the area to check their property for the boy, along with checking their video surveillance cameras for any possible sightings.

People who want to join the search for Waeys should meet at 1 p.m. Monday at Pizza Luce, 210 Blake Rd N. in Hopkins. They said they’ll be coordinating efforts to search the area.

Hopkins police posted on social media just after noon Sunday that they, along with assisting agencies, were actively searching for the boy. They asked for the first round of volunteers who wanted to join in the search to meet on Monday at 7 a.m. at the Hopkins Fire Department at 101 17th Ave. S.

Waeys is described as Black, about 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with short curly hair. He last seen wearing blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Related Articles