Are you searching for friends and family in the South Fork or Salt fires? Find and leave messages here.

As people evacuate from the South Fork and Salt fires, KUNM is working with Source New Mexico and other news outlets to help people connect with loved ones and friends. We set up a Google Voice number and Speak Pipe for you to record messages for people you are searching for or to let friends and family know you are safe.

We will post transcripts of those messages here. We may also broadcast these on air and a reporter may call you to follow up and interview you.

Please follow these guidelines:

Leave your first and last name, and spell them

Tell us where you are from

Leave your message

The number to call is ‪(505) 738-4020. You can also click the button below and record a message.

Shelters are available at the following locations:

The Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center, 287 Carrizo Canyon Road, Mescalero

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Gym, 52 B University Blvd.

Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 2500 SE Main St., Roswell

New Mexico Military Institute Athletic Center, 101 W College Blvd., Roswell

Church on the Move, 901 W. Brasher Rd., Roswell

Church on the Move Dream Center, 2700 W. Second, Ruidoso

Capitan High School, 519 Smokey Bear Blvd., Capitan

Carrizozo High School, 800 D Ave., Carrizozo

Christ Community Church, 2960 N Scenic Dr., Alamogordo

The New Mexico Military Institute, 101 W. College Blvd, and Roswell Civic Center, 912 N. Main Street, are accepting evacuees sheltering with leashed pets.

Evacuation of large animals/livestock:ENM Fairgrounds, 2500 S.E. Main, in Roswell, and Lea County Fairgrounds, 101 S. Commercial Street, Lovington, are offering stable space and RV hookups. Contact Lea County Fairgrounds Director Wyatt Duncan at 575-333-0252.

The Southern New Mexico Community Foundation in partnership with the Community Foundation of Lincoln County is currently directing efforts to Lincoln and Otero counties through the Greatest Needs Impact Fund. This fund provides financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people, animals, and places affected by the devastating wildfires in Southern New Mexico. The fund is also supported by the ongoing Shelter Fund, New Mexico Wildfire Relief Fund, and Emergency Action Fund held within the Albuquerque Community Foundation. Those wishing to contribute can do so here.

