Search by ZIP code for viewing guide of Monday's solar eclipse in Springfield

The highly anticipated 2024 solar eclipse is just days away.

Though Springfield isn't in the path of totality, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse as the majority of the moon's shadow covers the sun. Residents in the southeast part of the state, including in West Plains and Poplar Bluff, will experience a total solar eclipse.

It's important to emphasize the important of solar eclipse viewing glasses, which look similar to 3D glasses distributed at movie theaters. It is never safe to look directly at the sun or a solar eclipse, as the sun can seriously damage your eyes. Many retailers are continuing to sell viewing glasses, which can also be purchased online.

When is the solar eclipse?

Springfield will experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

What will the solar eclipse look like in Springfield?

Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

Solar eclipse 2024 interactive map

When to watch the eclipse in Springfield. How much will you see?

When the partial eclipse beings: 12:36 p.m.

Maximum darkness: 1:54 p.m.

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 97%

Countdown to the 2024 solar eclipse

Path of totality for the solar eclipse

