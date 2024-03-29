Search your ZIP code to see what time the solar eclipse will be in Washington state

Though the total solar eclipse scheduled to cross a swath of the country on April 8 has a totality path thousands of miles from the Northwest, there may be visible evidence for Washington residents.

The weather will need to cooperate -- the long-range forecast for Kitsap County currently calls for a cloudy stretch of days -- but Pacific Northwest communities may be able to view a partial eclipse that morning for a little less than two hours.

Timing is important, so use the tool below to find out when the best time is to step outside and see how much the sky changes from a Kitsap view.

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

