Search warrants lead to bust of 415 lbs of illegal fireworks in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in Merced County during various search warrants around the county, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday, deputies say their Investigations Bureau and Supervised Release Team served various search warrants around the county for possession of illegal fireworks.

According to sheriff’s officials, the search warrants resulted in 415 pounds of illegal fireworks.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public there are financial and criminal consequences for possessing, using, and selling illegal fireworks.

They encourage anyone who might know someone selling illegal fireworks to email their tip line at sherifftips@countyofmerced.com or if they witness the use of illegal fireworks, to contact their non-emergency line at 209-385-7445.

