Search warrant, then gunfire in SE Portland; man dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed by Portland police officers during a search warrant in the Hazelwood neighborhood Monday night.

Portland detectives and a SERT unit were in the 100 block of SE 124th serving the search warrant when, authorities said, an encounter took place between a man and officers.

The man died at the scene. Officials said no officers were hurt.

The scene is an active investigation. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

