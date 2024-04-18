Search warrant nets narcotics arrest

Apr. 18—A search warrant served Wednesday morning by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team yielded one arrest and the seizure of multiple narcotics, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.

In a news release, Sheriff Ward Calhoun said the search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Sandflat Road at 8:10 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

As a result of the search, Timothy Lavelle Cole, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine while in possession of a firearm, trafficking fentanyl while in possession of a firearm, trafficking ecstasy while in possession of a firearm and trafficking oxycodone while in possession of a firearm. Cole is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Bond is set at $390,000.

In addition to the identified narcotics, Calhoun said law enforcement also seized two pounds of an unidentified substance that has been sent to the state crime lab for identification. Investigators plan to submit the case to the next grand jury.

