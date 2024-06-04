Search warrant leads to arrest of 2 men in Lake City, variety of drugs and guns recovered

Justin Hall and Zachary Hill were arrested Friday in Lake City following a search warrant, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search warrant was executed on Koonville Avenue just before 10 a.m. following an extensive investigation.

During the search warrant, a variety of drugs and weapons were found, including 40 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 195 grams of cocaine, and nine guns. Deputies also found $24,000.

Hall, 27, and Hill, 20, were both arrested and charged with various accounts of drug trafficking, according to the news release.

Hall was also charged with child neglect for letting a minor in his care be at the home given the dangerous environment.

