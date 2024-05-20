Search for wanted Gerrity’s retail theft suspect

WYOMING BORO., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say committed retail theft at Gerrity’s.

The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is looking to identify the suspect pictured who was allegedly involved in a retail theft at Gerrity’s around 2:15 p.m. on May 17th.

Police say the suspect stole $311 worth of items without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Cianfichi at cianfichi@regionalpolice.org or call (570) 654-3001.

