Vandals caused more than $100,000 in damage during rampage, SC police say

A search is underway for vandals who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a South Carolina athletic complex, the Sumter Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers were called to Patriot Park sports complex after 7:30 a.m. Monday when a walker discovered a possible break-in at the facility, police said in a news release. The complex is about 7 miles from Shaw Air Force Base.

Officers discovered graffiti in black paint that was taken from the storage area of the park, according to the release. There was also damage to equipment and electronics, including the heating and air conditioning units, computers, and the camera/security system, police said.

Damage also was found in the concession stand, restrooms and to various supplies, according to the release.

The vandalism happened sometime after the complex closed at 8 p.m. Sunday and when the damage was discovered Monday morning, police said.

Police ask anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of the complex between those hours to contact the department immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

