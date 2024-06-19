Search underway for person caught on camera robbing Catawba County convenience store

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed a Hickory convenience store earlier this week.

Using a rock to break through the glass doors, someone broke into the Propst Superette Store at 3890 Section House Road early Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

In surveillance video of the robbery, the person hopped over the counter and stole some items from the store before running out.

Now, investigators are asking anyone who may have information on the person — who was wearing a black cut-off hoodie with a white short sleeve shirt, a black mask, white gloves and cargo shorts. — to help track them down. You can call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 828-465-8340.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.