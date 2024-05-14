Search underway for Overland Park kayaker missing on Minnesota lake

Minnesota police are searching for an Overland Park man who went missing while kayaking on Nest Lake.

Shane White, 39, took a kayak out from a rental property on the south side of Nest Lake in Minnesota around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began searching the lake and surrounding areas around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, when the kayak was reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office. The kayak was found empty three hours later.

Search efforts continued until 9:45 p.m. Sunday with the help of volunteer firefighters, police and EMS personnel, according to the sheriff’s office. They continued Monday.

In Overland Park, White works as an electrical lineman, according to videos shared by his wife on social media. White was in Minnesota on a job when he set out by kayak, according to Kim White.

Photos posted by Kim show the couple with three children and a dog.

“I can’t sleep,” Kim White said, in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Every time I close my eyes, I see his face. I hear his laugh.”

Nest Lake spans nearly 1000 acres of southwestern Minnesota, near larger Green Lake.

In her most recent video, posted Monday evening, Kim White asks residents of nearby Spicer, Minnesota, to search their neighborhoods for signs of Shane.

“I just ask if anybody can help, if anybody lives in the surrounding areas, if you can just check out on your properties and just help us in our search and continue to pray for Shane,” Kim White said.