Search underway for one of three jet skiers who fell in Northern California reservoir

A search is being conducted Monday afternoon for a male jet skier who fell into Rollins Reservoir, between Highway 174 and Interstate 80 in Placer County.

Three jet skiers fell into the Colfax-area reservoir Monday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Facebook, and first responders were dispatched when calls came in around 11:40am. The other two jet skiers, both female, resurfaced after falling from the jet ski.

Just after 4 p.m., officials said that the one jet rider remained unaccounted for as crews continued their search.

None of the three jet skiers were wearing life jackets when they fell off while making a turn, according to officials.

Nevada County and Placer County sheriff’s crews are on the water and dive teams are assisting in the search, as well as using sonar to look for the missing jet skier, officials said.