Search underway for missing Westchester teens Violet Munroe, Evelyn Jimenez

New York state troopers were searching alongside several law enforcement agencies on Friday for a pair of teen girls who have been missing since last weekend.

The family of 15-year-old Violet Munroe said she disappeared from their home in Yorktown May 10. She’s believed to be with her friend, 17-year-old Evelyn Jimenez, who is also considered missing.

“She has never been gone like this ever, she’s never left home,” Violet’s father, Brian Munroe told News 12. “She is a beautiful young girl with so many people that love her.”

Her mother, Nicole Munroe, added that they were “desperate” to find her safe and sound.

“You know we are always here for you no matter what and we are lost without you,” she said.

On Thursday, authorities released an image of the girls, one of them sporting a white hoodie while the other wore a black sweatshirt, leaving a train in the town of Southeast in Putnam County. Before that, they were last seen on Sunday in together in Peekskill.

Police noted the teens are also know to frequent the White Plans area.

Anyone with any information on the teens whereabouts is asked to contact either Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141 or New York State Police at 914-737-7171.