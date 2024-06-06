Search underway for missing toddler in Urbana; Helicopter unit assisting

Authorities were called to search for a reported missing toddler in Urbana Thursday morning.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit is assisting Urbana police in locating the child, dispatchers confirmed.

>> Man charged with shooting, killing Richmond police officer found dead

The search is underway in the area of East Broadway Street, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. These reports have not yet been confirmed.

It was unclear if the child has been located at this time.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.



