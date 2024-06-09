Search underway for missing man last seen at West Side home

CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing West Side man who police say may be in a disoriented state.

Chicago police are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Richard Orr who was last seen at his West Side home on Saturday, June 1.

Officers say Orr was last seen by his mother at around 10 a.m. at his home in the 4200 block of West Cullerton Street, in North Lawndale.

The missing man, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds.

Orr was last spotted wearing a navy blue T-shirt, a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants and grey gym shoes.

Officers say Orr is known to have a tattoo on his upper back that reads “BOLO WORLD.” He also has a surgical scar on the front of his right leg.

According to police, Orr may be in a disoriented state, but officers did not provide details on why.

Officers notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Richard Orr is asked to contact the CPD Area Four SVU at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

