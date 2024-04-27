Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl CPD says is 8 months pregnant

CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a missing teenager who is eight months pregnant, the department said Friday.

Lezly Martinez, 15, was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of S. Troy St.

According to police, Lezly was wearing a light gray sweater, dark gray sweatpants, and black Air Forces Ones. She may have also dyer her hair two-toned (black and light brown), police added.

She is described as Hispanic with a medium complexion, standing 5-foot-2, and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 747-8380 or leave an an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

