Search underway for man who tried to kidnap a minor, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway in South Carolina for a man who attempted to kidnap a minor Saturday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the 200 block of Baysdale Drive, the sheriff’s department said Sunday in a news release. That’s in an area of Columbia between Hard Scrabble Road and Kelly Mill Road, not far from Lake Carolina.

At the scene, deputies met with the juvenile victim and their family, according to the release. The victim was not hurt, and no injuries were reported.

The man tried to grab the minor, but the child was able to run away, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department described the would-be kidnapper as a man with facial hair who was wearing all black clothing. Further information on the man, and a motive for the attempted kidnapping, was not available.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the attempted abduction, or who has information about the incident or the man involved, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In case of emergency, always call 911.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood,” the sheriff’s department said.