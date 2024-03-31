Search underway for man missing from West Side home

CHICAGO — A search is underway on Sunday for a man who police say went missing from his home on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, 63-year-old Mitchell Bennett has been missing since Friday after he left his home in the 1500 block of North Massasoit Avenue, in Austin.

Officers say Bennett may be in the city’s Galewood Neighborhood.

Bennett, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 170 pounds.

In a photograph provided by Chicago police, Bennett can be seen with some facial hair, however, it is unclear if he had any at the time of his disappearance.

Officers notified the public about Bennett’s disappearance in a news release on Sunday and did not provide details on what the missing man was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 63-year-old Mitchell Bennett is asked to contact CPD Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

