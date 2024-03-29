Search underway for man missing in Lake St. Clair

Police are searching for a man who went missing on Lake St. Clair Thursday evening.

The Chesterfield Township Police Department stated Jonathan Kloss, 21, was riding a Jet Ski with a friend on Anchor Bay near Brandenburg Park. The Jet Skis were later found floating in the bay without their drivers.

The man with Kloss has been located and taken to a hospital for treatment, but Kloss has been missing since 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Several law enforcement and public safety offices are assisting the Chesterfield Township Police Department with the search, including the Chesterfield Township Fire Department, Ira Township Marine Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, Algonac Marine Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield Township Police Department at (586) 949-2322.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Search underway for missing Chesterfield Township man on Lake St. Clair