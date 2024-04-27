Search underway for man missing from home on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A search continues on Saturday afternoon for a man who police say is missing from his home on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Chilel Frank has been missing from his home in the 300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, in Portage Park, since Sunday.

Frank may be in the vicinity of Cicero Avenue and West Division Street, police said.

Officers say the missing man, who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police were not able to provide a description of what the missing man was last seen wearing.

Authorities notified the public about Frank’s disappearance in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 623-year-old Chilel Frank is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

