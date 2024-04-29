Search underway for man accused of trying to kidnap teen at Portage Park bus stop

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a teenage girl at a bus stop in the Portage Park neighborhood.

The incident happened at 8:19 a.m. Thursday, April 18, in the 3600 block of N Central Avenue.

A man, between 28-30 years old, was traveling in a 1990s yellow Corvette with a black convertible top when he pulled up to a bus stop and confronted a 15-year-old girl, according to Chicago police.

The man, with a goatee and brown hair, allegedly demanded that the teen get into his car and threatened to grab her if she didn't comply, police said.

A woman nearby got involved and told the man to leave the teen alone. However, the man claimed he knew the 15-year-old, according to CPD.

Eventually, the man drove away, heading southbound on Central Avenue.

Police said his vehicle was seen on video footage driving westbound on Foster Avenue and turning southbound on Central Avenue, past Addison Avenue.

Anyone with more information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.