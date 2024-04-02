Search underway for man accused of damaging APD patrol vehicle
Atlanta police are searching for a man they say damaged a patrol vehicle earlier this month.
It happened around 9:22 a.m. on March 14.
APD said officers received a call about damage to city property at the Public Safety Headquarters on Peachtree Street in southwest Atlanta.
When they arrived, they noticed a marked City of Atlanta patrol vehicle was damaged by an unidentified man.
Atlanta officials said the vehicle was parked and unattended and had damage to the back and driver’s side window.
According to APD, the man threw a rock at the vehicle, causing damage. The suspect was seen on video leaving the headquarters on foot.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404- 577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
