Search underway for critical missing teen out of North Carolina, believed to be somewhere in Atlanta

Atlanta police said they are searching for a teenager who deputies say was last seen at a North Carolina high school.

On Saturday, APD and the Stanly County Sherrif’s Office in Albemarle, North Carolina issued a critical missing person alert for 17-year-old Destinie Desire.

Channel 2 Action News affiliate station WSOC reports that Stanely County deputies said Desire went missing from the area and she may be somewhere in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, Desire is “associated with a device” that is being tracked to the area of 14th St. NW and Northside Dr. NW.

WSOC reports that Desire was last seen leaving West Stanley High School just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Investigators said she was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a book bag.

According to family members, Desire lives with a cognitive impairment.

Atlanta police provided limited details.

There is no update from police regarding Desire or the device she is associated with that was tracked to the Northside Drive area.

Channel 2 Action News reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD or Stanely County Sheriff.

