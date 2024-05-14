Search underway for Colorado Springs man believed to be missing from Longs Peak area

Search operations were ongoing Monday, May 12, 2024, after Lucas Macaj, 23, was reported overdue from hiking Longs Peak on Sunday.

Search efforts are underway for a Colorado Springs man believed to be missing from Longs Peak after reaching the summit of the fourteener Sunday afternoon.

Rangers in Rocky Mountain National Park began search efforts Monday after Lucas Macaj, 23, was reported overdue late Sunday night after attempting to summit Longs Peak earlier that day, according to a news release from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Macaj was last heard from at about 1 p.m. Sunday when he texted a friend that was on the summit of Longs Peak, according to the news release. Significant storms came through the area of the summit and other high elevations in the park Sunday afternoon.

Search operations were ongoing Monday, May 12, 2024, after Lucas Macaj, 23, was reported overdue from hiking Longs Peak on Sunday.

Macaj started his hike from the Longs Peak Trailhead early Sunday morning and reached the summit via the Keyhole route, according to the news release. Macaj is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is reportedly wearing a dark colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki colored boots and a black backpack. He may also be wearing a beanie and dark colored gloves.

Monday's search efforts in the park included air reconnaissance using a heat-sensing fixed-wing aircraft, and ground teams on the Longs Peak Trail to the Ledges on the Keyhole route. Searches from aircrafts have focused on the Keyhole route, including the Ledges, the Trough, the Narrows, the Homestretch and the section between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker. Searching also took place on the Boulder Brook Trail.

Search efforts are ongoing, according to the news release. The Rocky Mountain Search and Rescue Team is being assisted by Flight for Life air ambulance, a fixed-wing aircraft from the State of Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control outfitted with infrared and color sensors, and their helitak crew for helicopter air reconnaissance.

Anyone with information they believe could help searchers — including those who believe they may have seen Macaj or were in the area of Longs Peak on Sunday — are asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line by calling or texting 888-653-0009, by filling out an online form at www.nps.gov/ISB or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. People can remain anonymous.

Search operations were ongoing Monday, May 12, 2024, after Lucas Macaj, 23, was reported overdue from hiking Longs Peak on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado hiker reported missing from Longs Peak after Sunday summit