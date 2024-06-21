Search underway for Belfast student feared drowned in Genesee River

A young swimmer apparently drowned Thursday in the Genesee River near Oramel in Allegany County, multiple emergency agencies reported.

Belfast Central School said a district student was involved in the swimming accident and the child had not been found.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student. (The school) will have counselors available in the building to meet with and support our students and community throughout the day as needed," the school district said in a statement Friday.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, the E911 communications Center in Belmont received a call Thursday evening of a person who had not resurfaced after going into the Genesee.

The sheriff's office said several area fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the New York State Police Underwater Dive Team and the Allegany County Drone Team.

Officials said after many hours of searching the water without finding the victim, rescue efforts transitioned to a "recovery" mode.

The search was suspended late in the night and was expected to resume early Friday, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the area remains an "active scene" and residents were advised not to drive, walk or enter the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Recovery effort underway for Belfast student in Genesee River