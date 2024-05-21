Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing Charlotte flea market vendor

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A manhunt is underway for an accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Authorities are searching for Juan David Rodriguez Garcia, 19, who is wanted for murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The deadly shooting happened on Sunday, May 5, shortly before 6 p.m. in the 9600 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. As officers got to the crime scene, they found Shawn Dwayne Powell, 51, suffering from one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Powell was working as a vendor at a flea market at Midnite Rodeo when he was fatally shot. Surveillance video released by CMPD earlier this month showed the suspect fleeing the scene.

PREVIOUSLY: Video shows suspect sprinting away after shooting, killing flea market vendor

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team is asking for the public’s help in locating Garcia. Authorities warn he is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call CMPD’s VCAT immediately at 704-336-VCAT (8228). This case remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.