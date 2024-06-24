Search underway for 20-year-old swimmer who went missing near Newport, R.I.

A search is underway for a 20-year-old swimmer who went missing near Newport, Rhode Island, the Coast Guard said Monday.

The swimmer went missing around 6 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard officials said in a social media post Monday.

Coast Guard units at Point Judith, Castle Hill, Maurice Jester and Air Station Cape Cod are involved in the search.

Newport Police are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

