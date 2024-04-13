Search underway after 19-year-old woman abducted in Merced, CHP says
A 19-year-old woman who was abducted from Merced Friday has been reunited with her family.
A 19-year-old woman who was abducted from Merced Friday has been reunited with her family.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Airchat is a new social media app that encourages users to “just talk.” A previous version of Airchat was released last year, but the team — led by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder product exec Brian Norgard — rebuilt the app and relaunched it on iOS and Android yesterday. Currently invite-only, Airchat is already ranked #27 in social networking on Apple’s App Store.
Paramount announced at CinemaCon this week that Interstellar will be re-released on September 27, 2024 in IMAX 70mm and digital, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi odyssey was first released in fall 2014.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Cicadas are coming out in droves this spring. Here's what you need to know.
When Josh Silverman started shopping around the idea for his methane-eating microbe startup, Windfall Bio, eight years ago, the market just wasn't ready. Companies were instead focused on lowering their carbon emissions. The round was led by Prelude Ventures with participation from Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Incite Ventures and Positive Ventures, among others, as well as existing investors, including Mayfield.
A 1995 Jaguar XJR X306 with supercharged straight-six engine, found in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 23 percent off their normal price of $300, bringing them down to just $230. It's the best price yet for the premium earbud, which offer noise cancellation, adaptive sound and many more features.
The stylish celeb's favorites include a lengthening mascara, a creamy concealer and a shampoo that gives volume to thin hair.
Establishing the proper tax withholding can be tricky. Here are our experts' tips on determining the sweet spot.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Toyota files patent for paint that can change color with a careful application of heat and light, rather than vinyl or fresh paint.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
'I truly feel these keep me at the perfect temperature every single night,' says a blissful fan.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Although Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were declared legally single in 2019, they are at a standstill over "Magic Mike" money. Here's what that means.
No team has more to prove than these Celtics, who have stumbled on the biggest stage. But Boston has been enjoying a historic season that deserves appreciation.
Over 100 staffers at Avalanche Studios have successfully unionized, as they just formed a bargaining agreement with a Swedish union. The agreement goes into effect during the second quarter of 2025.