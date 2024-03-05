Search underway for 15-year-old with autism missing for a week in Tennessee

A search is underway for a Tennessee teen who has been missing for a week.

Sebastian Rogers, 15, was last seen Feb. 26 in Hendersonville, Sumner County, according to an Amber Alert. Sebastian "has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance," per officials. His parents say he's autistic, NBC affiliate WSMV of Nashville reported.

Officials describe Sebastian as a 120-pound, 5-feet-5 inches tall white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, and glasses, according to the Amber Alert.

The Sumner County Sheriff's described Sebastian as an "endangered child" and asked the public for help finding him.

"We currently have personnel from several local and state agencies involved in the search efforts," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "If you wish to contribute, we kindly ask you to carefully check your property, including crawl spaces, sheds, small areas, and any other locations where a child who enjoys hiding might be."

Residents in the Hendersonville area are also encouraged to check their home surveillance videos.

"We’re asking everyone in the area to meticulously review footage from security and trail cameras. Please focus on the timeframe from SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. We believe even the smallest detail could be the key to locating Sebastian," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office asked those willing to help in the search to "leave no stone unturned."

Anyone with information about Sebastian's disappearance is encouraged to get in touch with the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com