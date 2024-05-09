Search underway for 12-year-old Chatham girl missing more than 24 hours
CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from the city’s South Side.
Jamyia Milligan was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of S. Drexel Avenue in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. She may have been wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and yellow “duckie” shoes.
Chicago police described Jamyia as 5-foot, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and braided black hair.
According to police, Jamyia often visits the areas of 79th Street between Kimbark Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue.
Anyone with information concerning Jamyia’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (312)856-3121.
