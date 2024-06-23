Search teams continue to look for GA man missing for 2 weeks

Deputies in Laurens County and Spalding County are searching for a missing man.

A Mattie’s Call was issued for Garland Sims Warren out of Laurens County on June 10.

Investigators said his truck was found at the Dollar General store on North McDonough Road in Spalding County.

He may have left the area on foot with a small dog.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a shirt with stripes.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said trained search teams searched for him all day on Friday, using search dogs and a helicopter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation performed forensics tests on his truck, including taking fingerprints.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282 or Lt. Jeff Smith at 770-467-4282, extension 31459.

